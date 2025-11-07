TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cryptos & Stablecoins – American Wrap 07 October

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cryptos & Stablecoins – American Wrap 07 October
FXStreet Team

XRP Price Forecast: XRP erases recent gains as crypto market pullback extends

Ripple (XRP) edges lower, trading below $2.18 at the time of writing on Friday. The sell-off has affected most major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), which hovers above $100,000 and Ethereum (ETH), trading below $3,250.

Elixir deUSD stablecoin collapse stream finance loss 2025

Elixir deUSD stablecoin collapses in 2025 due to Stream Finance $93 million loss and default.

Crypto airdrop scams – How to stay safe and protect your wallet

Cryptocurrency airdrops can sound like a dream come true, don’t they? I mean, who wouldn’t want free tokens just for completing a few simple tasks?

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after losing over 7% so far this week, as bearish sentiment continues to weigh on the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) finds support around a key level while Ripple (XRP) faces rejection from crucial resistance.

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Filecoin (FIL), Dash (DASH), and Tezos (XTZ) are spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Filecoin leads the rally with 50% gains, while Dash rebounds from the $100 mark and Tezos marks a falling wedge pattern breakout. 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum (ETH) has resumed its downtrend, trading below $3,300 at the time of writing on Thursday. The bearish outlook mirrors Bitcoin's (BTC) intraday decline below $102,000. 

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.