Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Coinbase & Cryptos – American Wrap 03 December

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Coinbase Global (COIN), the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has experienced a punishing selloff that's left many bulls questioning their positions. After trading near $387 just weeks ago, shares have collapsed to the $267 area—a decline steep enough to trigger serious technical damage. But the question traders are asking now isn't about what happened. It's about what happens next.

Bitcoin (BTC) is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.