Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Coinbase & Cryptos – American Wrap 03 December

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Coinbase (COIN) stock finds support after brutal breakdown

Coinbase Global (COIN), the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has experienced a punishing selloff that's left many bulls questioning their positions. After trading near $387 just weeks ago, shares have collapsed to the $267 area—a decline steep enough to trigger serious technical damage. But the question traders are asking now isn't about what happened. It's about what happens next.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin (BTC) is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin (LTC) is up 3% by press time on Wednesday amid increased demand for cryptocurrencies with listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as the Vanguard Group has approved third-party ETFs on its platform. 

Chainlink rises by almost 7% at press time on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK Exchange Traded Fund on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.