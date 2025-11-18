TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 18 November

FXStreet Team

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP could drop below $2.00 as the crypto market weakens

Ripple (XRP) is trading above its short-term support at $2.10 at the time of writing on Tuesday as uncertainty takes root in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA erases one-year gains as retail interest narrows 

Cardano (ADA) is largely in bearish hands, trading above support at $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The downtrend builds on a bearish outlook that has weighed on the smart contracts token since July, when ADA peaked at $1.02.

Bitcoin breaks below 90k – Why is BTC tanking and how low can it go?

Bitcoin's falling further, down 25% from its record high of 126.2k at the start of October, dropping to a low of 89.1k today, a level last seen in April. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen in seven of the past eight sessions, a losing streak that has left it trading in the red for 2025.

FXStreet Team

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe plans to roll out Bitcoin and Ethereum 
"perpetual-style" futures products, known as Continuous Futures. The products are designed to give traders extended exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through contracts with a 10-year expiration.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano (ADA) is stabilizing around the daily support level of $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after correcting nearly 4% the previous day. Despite the recent dip, on-chain and derivatives indicators are showing early signs of recovery

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on Monday that it bought 54,156 ETH last week, pushing its holdings to 3.56 million ETH.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.