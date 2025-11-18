Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 18 November
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP could drop below $2.00 as the crypto market weakens
Ripple (XRP) is trading above its short-term support at $2.10 at the time of writing on Tuesday as uncertainty takes root in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA erases one-year gains as retail interest narrows
Cardano (ADA) is largely in bearish hands, trading above support at $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The downtrend builds on a bearish outlook that has weighed on the smart contracts token since July, when ADA peaked at $1.02.
Bitcoin breaks below 90k – Why is BTC tanking and how low can it go?
Bitcoin's falling further, down 25% from its record high of 126.2k at the start of October, dropping to a low of 89.1k today, a level last seen in April. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen in seven of the past eight sessions, a losing streak that has left it trading in the red for 2025.
