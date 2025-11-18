Cardano (ADA) is largely in bearish hands, trading above support at $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The downtrend builds on a bearish outlook that has weighed on the smart contracts token since July, when ADA peaked at $1.02.

Cardano declines as retail investors exit

The Cardano derivatives market has remained significantly suppressed since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day.

CoinGlass data shows that the futures Open Interest (OI) averages $638 million on Tuesday, from $1.51 billion on October 10. Before the violent deleveraging event, the OI, representing the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, reached $1.95 on September 14, marking a historical peak.

OI is used to gauge market interest in a token. Therefore, a steady decline – or even a prolonged period of sideways movement, as seen in recent weeks – indicates that investor confidence in ADA and its broader ecosystem has dropped significantly.

Cardano Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

The OI-Weighed Funding Rate has risen to 0.0076%, signaling an increase in risk appetite. As traders pile into long positions in ADA, this metric rises, underpinning positive market sentiment. Higher readings support a steady recovery in the short to medium-term.

Cardano OI-Weighed Funding Rate metric | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Cardano stabilizes above key support

Cardano is trading above its immediate support at $0.45, as bulls step in to prevent the sell-off from deepening. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 29 on the daily chart is stabilizing, which may help reinforce the bullish case. Traders should watch for a potential recovery toward the bullish region above the midline, as this likely signals that bullish momentum is swelling.

Still, Cardano’s position below key moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.62, the 100-day EMA at $0.68, and the 200-day EMA near $0.72, reinforces the prevailing bearish outlook. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the same daily chart has upheld a sell signal since Sunday. The blue MACD line remaining below the red signal line is encouraging investors to reduce their exposure, which contributes to selling pressure.

ADA/USD daily chart

Cardano requires strong support from bulls to hold above its immediate support at $0.45. If traders embrace this support and pile into long positions, a recovery may ensue toward the 50-day EMA at $0.62.