Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, BONK & SoFi – American Wrap 11 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, BONK & SoFi – American Wrap 11 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Why BONK could be poised for a breakout

As I look deeper into BONK Coin’s current setup, it’s hard not to notice what could be forming into a strong breakout opportunity. BONK has experienced a sharp pullback, dropping more than 66% from its highs earlier this year. While this kind of decline often shakes out weak hands, it also creates potential for renewed momentum if the right technicals align. Right now, BONK is approaching a critical level — a downsloping trendline that connects its high from September 13th through its highs in October, extending to where it currently sits.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP recovery cools despite increasing derivatives volume, Open Interest 

Ripple (XRP) has pulled back to $2.43 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rising for two consecutive days. The minor sell-off from an intraday high of $2.57 reflects a bearish outlook in the broader crypto market, as investors book early profits.

SoFi launches crypto trading, citing ‘Bank-level confidence’ as key edge

SoFi has become the first nationally chartered consumer bank in the U.S. to launch in-app cryptocurrency trading, adding bitcoin, ethereum, and solana access to its growing suite of financial services.

FXStreet Team

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster extends recovery on Wednesday as buying pressure resurfaces. Trading volume exceeds $3 trillion for the first time ever, but declining protocol fees and Open Interest suggest lower demand ahead.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively. 

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after being rejected from a key resistance level, suggesting a consolidation may continue in the near term.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.