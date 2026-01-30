TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 30 January

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 30 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP slumps as record ETF outflows and liquidations intensify

Ripple (XRP) is trading under intense selling pressure, down over 2.5% intraday to $1.75 at the time of writing on Friday. The cross-border remittance token faced significant capital flight on Thursday, with the highest outflow from Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) since launch. With risk-off sentiment still persistent, XRP is at risk of extending the bearish momentum into the weekend.

Crypto is looking for support

The crypto market cap fell by around 5% to $2.82 trillion over the last 24 hours, and it twice touched $2.78 trillion, the lowest level since April last year. As we expected, the downward momentum in the commodity and stock markets only increased pressure on the cryptocurrency market, and the sell-off occurred at elevated volumes as market participants tightened their stop orders during the prolonged consolidation. Our worst-case scenario assumes a decline to the $1.8-2T range, with an extension to 161.8% of the initial downward momentum in October-November.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP plunge as risk-off sentiment persists, liquidations soar

Bitcoin (BTC) is extending its downside momentum at the time of writing on Friday, slipping below the critical $84,450 support level as a confluence of macroeconomic headwinds and risk-off sentiment grips global markets.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips below $0.0000077 on Thursday after correcting the previous day. Bearish sentiment is further strengthened as holders offload SHIB, increasing selling pressure and reducing Open Interest in the derivatives market.

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Worldcoin , Chiliz , and Hyperliquid posted heavy losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $82,000 on Friday, triggering a $1.75 billion wipeout and mirroring the bearish tremors in the US stock market.

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity Investments announced that it will launch its first stablecoin, the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), making it one of the first large traditional firms in the US to do so.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.