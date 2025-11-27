TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 November
Top Crypto Gainers: Kaspa, Flare and SPX6900 hold steady, signalling easing bearish momentum

Kaspa (KAS), Flare (FLR) and SPX6900 (SPX) are extending their recovery on Thursday, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and major altcoins show weakness, weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty and a lack of significant price catalysts.

XRP trims gains as UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash subtle recovery signs 

Bitcoin (BTC) is rising above $91,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, supported by growing investor interest in the broader cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) has extended its up leg above $3,000, as technical indicators signal easing bearish momentum. Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, is capped under resistance at $2.30 despite inflows into spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

FXStreet Team

