Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 23 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP extends decline for second day as weak retail demand weighs on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading under pressure, hovering above the immediate support level at $1.90 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite mild inflows into spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRP has declined for a second consecutive day, reflecting weak retail demand and persistent selling pressure.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG, one of the world’s largest asset managers, is planning to offer cryptocurrency investment services to a select group of its Swiss-based private bank clients, according to Bloomberg. The investment bank is in the process of selecting partners to spearhead its digital asset strategy, which largely leans on regulatory developments, client needs, market control, and risk management.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, which ended the imposition of new tariffs on European nations in response to their opposition to the US purchase of Greenland, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.

Author

FXStreet Team

