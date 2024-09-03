Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 03 September

XRP breaks past key resistance, Ripple announces plans for Ethereum-compatible smart contracts
Bitcoin trades at around $59,000 early on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the largest crypto asset by market capitalization noted a slight correction of 0.17% on the day. Bitcoin hash rate has hit a new all-time high, per Bitcoin Magazine data.
