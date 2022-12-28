Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday. Instead UNI traders are selling off as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dips further. As other asset classes are confirming the risk-off tone, expect to see UNI slide below $4.80 by this weekend.

US Department of Justice is investigating the mystery hack that hit the collapsed FTX exchange. After FTX was hit by a liquidity crisis, the exchange was the target of an exploit and $372 million in cryptocurrencies was siphoned off the exchange. An investigation by federal prosecutors can help determine whether the event was an inside job.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. The move comes after the US Housing Price Index points to a sharp decline in the value of houses across the US, and a 2-year bond auction by the US Treasury received an outsized number of bids – more than have been seen since 2017. The bond market moved so substantially that the forecasted rate cut for 2023, visible in the CME Fed Fund Futures, got priced out and turned into hikes throughout 2023.

