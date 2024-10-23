Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tesla, Ethereum & Crypto – European Wrap 23 October

The crypto market is developing a correction at a moderate pace. It has lost 1.3% more over the last day to $2.31 trillion, down around 3% from the recent peak. At the same time, the sentiment of greed persists. The corresponding index is in the 70-73 range for the eighth day.

Ethereum (ETH) price continues to trade in the red for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after being rejected at the $2,700 level on Monday. Though the average fees dropping below $2 may boost network usage, traders should remain cautious as Coinbase Premium Index data indicates weak institutional demand.

Electrical vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) has recently moved all of its Bitcoin (BTC) tokens – worth more than $776 million – to seven different wallet addresses. The moves, reported by crypto intelligence firm Arkham, caught the attention of crypto traders as Bitcoin movements by large-wallet investors typically affect the coin’s price depending on how these holdings are moved.

