Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SYRUP, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SYRUP, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 January
FXStreet Team

Maple Finance Price Forecast: SYRUP extends gains as monthly revenue hits record high

Maple Finance (SYRUP) is up by 2% at press time on Friday, rising above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3853. The lending protocol’s revenue hit a record high of $2.49 million in December, underscoring accelerated adoption and user demand. The technical outlook for SYRUP points to further gains as the momentum indicators signal a stable upward trend.

Chart

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week. Meanwhile, a report highlights that the BTC market structure is moving toward selective re-risking and rebuilding, and clearing supply overhang levels is needed before a directional move.

Chart

South Korea to flip bitcoin ETF stance as part of broader crypto push

South Korea plans to open its markets to spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this year, part of a broader digital asset push led by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) under its 2026 economic growth strategy.

FXStreet Team

