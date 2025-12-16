Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Sui, Litecoin & BNB – Asian Wrap 16 December

Sui (SUI) remains under intense bearish pressure, extending losses by 1% at press time on Tuesday for the third straight day. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token is losing value as on-chain demand falters amid broader market risk-off sentiment and derivatives data signaling lowered risk appetite. The technical outlook for SUI points to $1.39 as the next key support level.

Litecoin (LTC) remains under heavy selling pressure, trading below $78 on Tuesday, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive days after being rejected at a key resistance zone. With social interest fading and momentum indicators turning increasingly bearish, downside risks remain dominant.

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, continues to trade down around $855 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a slight decline the previous day. Bearish sentiment further strengthens as BNB’s on-chain and derivatives data show rising retail activity, increasing sell-side dominance, and funding rates turning negative. On the technical side, downside risks are growing, keeping traders cautious in the near term.