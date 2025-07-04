Sui, Sei Price Prediction: Layer-1 tokens could extend decline as Bitcoin slips below $109,000
Cryptocurrencies are generally edging lower on Friday, following in Bitcoin’s (BTC) footsteps. After an impressive run to $110,530 on Thursday, the largest crypto by market capitalization retreated, trading at around $108,964 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC trades slightly lower, below $109,000, after breaking out of a consolidation phase earlier in the week. The bullish outlook remains strong, with Standard Chartered reports predicting that Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end. Meanwhile, corporate accumulation and institutional demand remained strong throughout the week, suggesting that BTC could rally toward its record highs.
Ondo Finance Price Forecast: ONDO fails to extend gains despite a $250 million deal with Pantera Capital
Ondo Finance (ONDO) edges lower by over 3% at press time on Friday, reversing from a critical resistance trendline. Ondo announced a $250 million backing from Pantera Capital to support its catalyst initiative, focusing on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC nears all-time high, ETH and XRP break key resistances
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high.
Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: PENGU, FARTCOIN, WAL front-running market recovery
The cryptocurrency market recovery fuels investors’ risk appetite for meme coins and layer-2 altcoins. Solana-based meme coins, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and the SUI-based altcoin Walrus (WAL) have outpaced the broader market gains over the last 24 hours.
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan
In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.
Solana holds steady amid reduced on-chain activity, DeFi Development Corp's 17K SOL acquisition
Solana (SOL) held steady on Friday despite a lag in on-chain activity in June, with its Real Economic Value (REV), App Revenue, and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volumes dropping 48%, 38%, and 35%, respectively.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
