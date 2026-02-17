TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Ethereum & Stable – Asian Wrap 17 February

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar (XLM) price remains under pressure, trading at $0.170 on Tuesday after failing to close above the key resistance on Sunday. The derivatives metric supports the bearish sentiment, with XLM’s short bets rising among traders and funding rates turning negative. However, the improvement in momentum indicators suggests a potential recovery if XLM breaks key resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales hold steady despite sustained selling

Whales or wallets holding 10K-100K ETH paused their buying activity last week, but their long-term accumulation remains strong. As ETH's price decline accelerated, the cohort began accumulating and has now scooped 840K ETH since February 4.

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable, MemeCore and Nexo rally test critical resistance levels

Stable (STABLE), MemeCore (M), and Nexo (NEXO) are among the leading gainers in the crypto market over the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin (BTC) remains below $70,000, suggesting renewed interest in altcoins among investors. Technically, STABLE and NEXO are approaching a key resistance level, while MemeCore shows upside within a consolidation range.

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses as bulls target a short-term breakout above $1.50. The MACD upholds a buy signal while the MFI indicator rises above the midline, suggesting a potential bullish shift.

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.