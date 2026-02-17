Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Ethereum & Stable – Asian Wrap 17 February

Stellar (XLM) price remains under pressure, trading at $0.170 on Tuesday after failing to close above the key resistance on Sunday. The derivatives metric supports the bearish sentiment, with XLM’s short bets rising among traders and funding rates turning negative. However, the improvement in momentum indicators suggests a potential recovery if XLM breaks key resistance levels.

Whales or wallets holding 10K-100K ETH paused their buying activity last week, but their long-term accumulation remains strong. As ETH's price decline accelerated, the cohort began accumulating and has now scooped 840K ETH since February 4.

Stable (STABLE), MemeCore (M), and Nexo (NEXO) are among the leading gainers in the crypto market over the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin (BTC) remains below $70,000, suggesting renewed interest in altcoins among investors. Technically, STABLE and NEXO are approaching a key resistance level, while MemeCore shows upside within a consolidation range.