Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Bitcoin & Worldcoin — Asian Wrap 10 September

Worldcoin trades above the $2 mark at press time on Wednesday, extending by 6% on the day. The identity token has maintained its uptrend over the last six days, accounting for a 93% rise this week so far, mainly driven by the announcement of Eightco’s $270 million WLD treasury. WLD trades above the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.96, which is drawn from the high of $4.19 on December 6, 2024, to the $0.57 low of April 7. A decisive close above this level could extend the Worldcoin rally to the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $2.73.

Bitcoin price extended its recovery on Monday, reaching its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $112,830 the following day, but faced rejection around that level. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it holds steady at around $111,000. If BTC closes above the 50-day EMA at $112,830 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its next daily resistance at $116,000.

Stellar (XLM) price is trading around $0.37 within a falling wedge pattern at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a potential bullish breakout in the coming days. Denelle Dixon, CEO of Stellar Development Foundation, posts on X on Wednesday that WisdomTree Prime’s decision to leverage the Stellar network for listing digital funds that track the stock market marks a significant step in XLM’s blockchain adoption. The technical outlook suggests a potential rally, with XLM bulls targeting $0.45 mark as the next upside target.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.