Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Shiba & Cryptos — American Wrap 17 March

Solana price is a perfect Catch-22 as bears and bulls are caught between a rock and a hard place

Solana (SOL) price is not holding attractive cards for upside potential in the longer run. Bulls were unable to make it all the way up to the cap this week and even saw a rejection happening a few cents before actually testing it. To the downside a pivotal supportive level at $19.04 keeps bulls from falling into the abyss that could see price action slide below $10.
SOL/USD  weekly chart  
Shiba Inu price, like other cryptocurrencies, has been following the broader market cues for the last couple of days. The strong bearish trend kept the altcoin from recovering the losses it witnessed over the last month, but the changing winds might enable SHIB to achieve that going forward.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
The worse the banks are doing, the better the cryptocurrency is doing. Bitcoin has risen over 7% in the past 24 hours to $26.7K, taking its gain over the past seven days to 36% and testing highs not seen since June last year. Bitcoin is now trading above its 50 and 200-week moving averages. A break of the latter in a sharp move would look like a bearish capitulation.
 
