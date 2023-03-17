Market picture
The worse the banks are doing, the better the cryptocurrency is doing. Bitcoin has risen over 7% in the past 24 hours to $26.7K, taking its gain over the past seven days to 36% and testing highs not seen since June last year. Bitcoin is now trading above its 50 and 200-week moving averages. A break of the latter in a sharp move would look like a bearish capitulation.
On the technical side, Bitcoin has quickly moved from oversold to overbought on the daily chart's RSI. The signal for a correction would be a return of the index from above 70, which could open the way for a pullback to $25. At the same time, going against the upward trend in bitcoin is now too dangerous, as a mirror image of June's decline is possible.
Total crypto market capitalisation rose 5% on the day to $1.14 billion, the highest since August. The driver is a reassessment of interest rate expectations by major central banks, fueling Nasdaq and gold buying alongside cryptocurrencies.
However, another trend is also worth noting. The banking problems in the US and Europe have again highlighted the vulnerability of the traditional financial sector. Once again, investors' fears that keeping money in banks can be risky are coming to the surface.
News background
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that "the banking crisis is bringing us back to bitcoin and gold" and that now is the best time to buy BTC as a hedge against economic problems. According to Katie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, "cryptocurrencies have suddenly become a protective asset during the banking crisis".
According to CryptoQuant, miners took advantage of bitcoin's March surge and started selling, which is unlikely to end in the coming days.
The FDIC has asked banks interested in acquiring Signature Bank to divert from the crypto business first. Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has previously stated that the organisation’s closure was unrelated to its interaction with the crypto sphere.
According to ByteTree Asset, bitcoin fund assets have fallen to their lowest level since October 2021 amid the collapse of several US crypto-focused banks.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week. With price action very close to where it opened on Monday, it could still go either way.
One of the biggest stories in the Ripple community: Coinbase to relist XRP, but there’s a catch
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted XRP in January 2021 after the SEC filed its case against the Ripple network. Despite vocal appeals by the Ripple community to have the token relisted, Coinbase remained unmoved.
Robert Kiyosaki advocates buying Bitcoin while YouTubers are hit with $1 billion lawsuit by FTX investors
Robert Kiyosaki, recently advised traders to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers have been hit by a class action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.
SEC’s Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently reiterated that Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may be securities. These statements from regulators have fueled an uncertainty among crypto market participants.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.