Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Penguins & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 03 December

Solana (SOL) trades above $140 by press time on Wednesday, up over 10% in the last 24 hours as Vanguard offers crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including Solana ETFs. The sudden recovery boosts risk-on sentiment in Solana derivatives as investors anticipate further gains. Technically, the outlook for Solana centers on a potential double-bottom breakout targeting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Sui (SUI), and Pump.fun (PUMP) secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin (BTC) rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) at its next monetary policy decision. Altogether could negatively impact Yen-based carry trades.