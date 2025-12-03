TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: Rising demand in SOL ETFs and derivatives boosts bullish rebound

  • Solana extends the 9% recovery from Tuesday, aiming for the 50-day EMA at $157.
  • Derivatives data suggest a positive shift in investors' risk appetite as Open Interest increases.
  • Solana ETFs record a surge in inflows amid Vanguard’s approval of crypto ETFs.
Solana Price Forecast: Rising demand in SOL ETFs and derivatives boosts bullish rebound
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Solana (SOL) trades above $140 by press time on Wednesday, up over 10% in the last 24 hours as Vanguard offers crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including Solana ETFs. The sudden recovery boosts risk-on sentiment in Solana derivatives as investors anticipate further gains. Technically, the outlook for Solana centers on a potential double-bottom breakout targeting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Demand is back for Solana on all levels

Vanguard's crypto-focused ETFs, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP), are heating up the cryptocurrency market. Solana is experiencing a renewal in institutional demand with a net inflow of $45.77 million on Tuesday, flipping up from a net outflow of $13.55 million on Monday. Typically, an increase in ETF inflows signals better odds of further recovery and boosts investor confidence. 

Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue.
Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue.

In line with institutional demand, Solana derivatives experience a rise in risk exposure as investors bet on further recovery. CoinGlass data shows that Solana futures Open Interest (OI) stands at $7.26 billion, up 6.75% over the last 24 hours, reflecting an increase in capital at risk. 

Solana derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
Solana derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

On a more positive note, on-chain data shows an increase in Solana adoption, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) rising 9.33% in the last 24 hours to $9.013 billion. A surge in TVL reflects increased user deposits on the blockchain, signaling greater activity and adoption.

Additionally, the stablecoin liquidity on Solana has increased by over 13% in the last week to $15.181 billion. 

Solana DeFi metrics. Source: DeFiLlama.
Solana DeFi metrics. Source: DeFiLlama.

Technical outlook: Is Solana ready for a breakthrough?

Solana bounced off the $126 support, which has remained intact since the June 22 low and avoided a daily close beneath it. The rebound also forms a double-bottom pattern with a neckline near $145, close to the November 20 high.

If SOL confirms a daily close above $145, it could extend the rally to the 50-day EMA at $158, followed by the 200-day EMA at $175. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48 on the daily chart shows a steady rise from oversold levels, indicating a sharp decline in bearish pressure. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows steady recovery within the negative territory. 

SOL/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
SOL/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the flip side, a reversal from $145 could shift Solana into a consolidation phase with the lower band at $126.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin rebounds on rising retail demand as Vanguard’s ETF move supports crypto markets

Litecoin (LTC) is up 3% by press time on Wednesday amid increased demand for cryptocurrencies with listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as the Vanguard Group has approved third-party ETFs on its platform. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink Price Forecast: Rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink rises by almost 7% at press time on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK Exchange Traded Fund on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.