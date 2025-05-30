Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – European Wrap 30 May

Solana Price Forecast: SOL targets the $140 level amid declining bullish momentum
Solana (SOL) is down nearly 7.008% so far this week on Friday as the broader crypto market faces a surge in volatility due to the reinstatement of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The US Appeals court lifted the ban on Trump’s tariffs temporarily on Thursday after the US International Trade court struck down tariffs on Wednesday. SOL is inching closer to its lowest trading price in two weeks as bullish momentum erodes and bearish sentiment surges in the derivatives market due to massive long liquidations.
Dogecoin risks extended fall as Elon Musk exits DOGE
Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over 3% at press time on Friday as market volatility aligns with Elon Musk’s 130-day term as Special Government Employee, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.). Amidst the exit of Dogefather from federal responsibilities, President Donald Trump announces a press conference at the Oval Office on Friday at 1:30 P.M. EST, while Dogecoin risks a downfall below the $0.20 support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Top Gainers DEXE SPX XAUt: Altcoins tumble after US-China trade deal “stalled”
The broader cryptocurrency market dropped 2.58% on Thursday as the uncertainty resurfaces in the US trade wars. The Dexe (DEXE) trades at $14.09 at press time after a 13.07% surge on Thursday, creating a bullish engulfing candle. SPX6900 (SPX) holds the 23% weekly gains so far as it trades at $1.11 at press time.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC slips below key support, ETH and XRP show bearish cues
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $106,000 on Friday after slipping below a crucial support level, increasing the likelihood of a deeper correction. Ethereum (ETH) faces rejection from a key level while Ripple (XRP) closes below its important support zone, both suggesting increasing downside risks in the near term.
SEC agrees to dismiss lawsuit against Binance without further charges
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a joint stipulation with crypto exchange Binance on Thursday to dismiss its lawsuit against the company, its former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and its subsidiary, Binance US.
XRP holds steady despite Webus's $300 million offering to launch XRP reserve
Ripple's XRP saw a slight downtick of 0.5% on Thursday after Webus International (WETO) announced plans to launch an XRP reserve through non-equity funding worth up to $300 million. The development follows VivoPower (VVPR) securing a $121 million private offering to launch its XRP treasury strategy.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.