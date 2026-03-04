Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 4 March

Solana (SOL) price is facing slight rejection as it approaches the upper boundary of the consolidation range at around $88 on Wednesday. Institutional demand is strengthening as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded two consecutive inflows so far this week. On the technical side, a decisive close above the consolidation range could trigger an upside move in SOL.

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady near $68,000 despite Middle East tensions, as K33 cited easing long-term selling pressure, rare derivatives signals, and improving inflows as indicators of a rebound. In a report on Tuesday, K33 Head of Research Vetle Lunde noted that the recent correction may be nearing exhaustion, with improving technical and structural signals supporting a constructive outlook.

Ethereum price is trading at around $1,950 as of Wednesday. The near-term bias stays mildly bearish as price holds within a descending channel capped near $2,148, with the latest bounce failing to challenge the upper boundary. ETH trades well below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which continue to slope lower and frame the broader downtrend.