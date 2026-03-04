TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 4 March

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 4 March
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana (SOL) price is facing slight rejection as it approaches the upper boundary of the consolidation range at around $88 on Wednesday. Institutional demand is strengthening as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded two consecutive inflows so far this week. On the technical side, a decisive close above the consolidation range could trigger an upside move in SOL.

Bitcoin holds firm despite Middle East tensions, eyes recovery - K33

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady near $68,000 despite Middle East tensions, as K33 cited easing long-term selling pressure, rare derivatives signals, and improving inflows as indicators of a rebound. In a report on Tuesday, K33 Head of Research Vetle Lunde noted that the recent correction may be nearing exhaustion, with improving technical and structural signals supporting a constructive outlook.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP struggle for direction as consolidation persists

Ethereum price is trading at around $1,950 as of Wednesday. The near-term bias stays mildly bearish as price holds within a descending channel capped near $2,148, with the latest bounce failing to challenge the upper boundary. ETH trades well below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which continue to slope lower and frame the broader downtrend. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor, a leading Artificial Intelligence token, is aging up above $190 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Steady price increases characterise the broader crypto market, with Bitcoin holding above $71,000 and Ethereum above $2,000.

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist, but low retail demand may limit recovery

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist, but low retail demand may limit recovery

Ripple is gaining upside momentum, trading above $1.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The remittance token is rising in tandem with major crypto assets, including Bitcoin, which has crossed above the pivotal $70,000 level, and Ethereum, which is holding above $2,000.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid mixed ETF flows

The cryptocurrency market is showing subtle recovery signs despite heightened global uncertainty following the United States (US) and Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent retaliations that have morphed into a wider Middle East war.

Renewed ETF inflows send BTC above $71,000, offsetting war uncertainty

Renewed ETF inflows send BTC above $71,000, offsetting war uncertainty

Bitcoin price rises by 5%, near the upper boundary of the recent consolidation range. US-listed spot ETFs recorded an inflow of $225 million on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of positive flows this week.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday, but the Crypto King is poised to close February on a fragile footing, marking its fifth consecutive month of losses since October and a rare start to the year with back-to-back monthly corrections.