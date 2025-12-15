Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Dash – Asian Wrap 15 December
Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying
Solana (SOL) price hovers above $131 at the time of writing on Monday, nearing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, awaiting a decisive breakout. On the institutional side, demand for spot Solana Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) remained firm, pushing total assets under management (AUM) to nearly $1 billion since launch. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a potential upside breakout, with bulls aiming for levels above $160.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers
Bitcoin price was rejected from the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early October) last week. This trendline coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,199 set in October), making it a key resistance zone. As of Monday, BTC hovers around $89,000. If BTC continues its pullback, it could extend the decline toward the next key support at $85,569, which aligns with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground
Dash edges higher by 2% at press time on Monday, holding near its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $41.58. The intraday recovery marks an uptick after three consecutive days of losses, reflecting demand at the moving average. If DASH slips below $40.00, it could threaten the October 17 low of $38.72, risking a steeper correction to the October 8 low at $28.46.
