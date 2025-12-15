Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Dash – Asian Wrap 15 December

Solana (SOL) price hovers above $131 at the time of writing on Monday, nearing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, awaiting a decisive breakout. On the institutional side, demand for spot Solana Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) remained firm, pushing total assets under management (AUM) to nearly $1 billion since launch. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a potential upside breakout, with bulls aiming for levels above $160.

Bitcoin price was rejected from the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early October) last week. This trendline coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,199 set in October), making it a key resistance zone. As of Monday, BTC hovers around $89,000. If BTC continues its pullback, it could extend the decline toward the next key support at $85,569, which aligns with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Dash edges higher by 2% at press time on Monday, holding near its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $41.58. The intraday recovery marks an uptick after three consecutive days of losses, reflecting demand at the moving average. If DASH slips below $40.00, it could threaten the October 17 low of $38.72, risking a steeper correction to the October 8 low at $28.46.