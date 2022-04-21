Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ECB fires up cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all using the window of opportunity this morning afforded by comments from the Vice-President of the ECB, de Guindos, that a July rate hike is in the cards. As a result the dollar index is dipping below 100 and is creating a gap to the upside in cryptocurrencies across the board. Expect to see a rally throughout the day and into the weekend as Macron is set to win the elections on Sunday, further weakening the dollar and translating into higher cryptocurrencies to come.
These are the rare NFTs that football superstar Neymar bought
Renowned football star Neymar Jr has purchased two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for upwards of $1.1 million. The purchase of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by a renowned football celebrity has fueled a bullish outlook among investors.
SHIB could fake out traders once again before making more gains
Shiba Inu price choppy price action supports the idea of a triangle formation. Traders should keep an eye on the digital meme coin for profitable opportunities.
Polkadot price is in a critical spot as the DOT price has fallen to $18.
Polkadot price has breached a critical supply zone at $18.60. DOT price hints at bearish power, as the price has failed to close above the invalidation level. Polkadot price has interesting signals as the bulls not have breached this week’s invalidation level.
Algo price could go sideways for weeks if the technicals evolve
Algorand prices could continue coiling for weeks. ALGO price volume is unconvincing. Algorand could take more time than hoped for as the bulls have failed to breakout. Traders should consider looking for better opportunities in the market.
Cardano price could rally beyond $1 on one condition
After six months of a downtrend, Cardano price eyes the $1 level having hit a daily high of $0.96. Data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment reveals crowd sentiment on Cardano hit its most positive level since mid-November 2021.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.