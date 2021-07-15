Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, DeFi coins & Axie Infinity – American Wrap 15 July

Shiba Inu price may need a miracle as SHIB nears critical support
Shiba Inu price outlook of better outcomes has been neutralized by the slow drift lower from June 29, raising the odds that the ongoing development of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern may fail. However, the emergence of an oversold condition on the 6-hour RSI does create possible bullish scenarios, renewing the spirit of the SHIB bottoming pattern.
These two DeFi coins are on the verge of explosive rallies
Aave price is plotting a constructive bottoming pattern amidst a cryptocurrency market defined by weakness and general insecurity. In contrast, Compound price has distinguished itself through notable outperformance since the June 22 low. In each case, the resulting bullish outlook is contagious and may become the source of FOMO in the DeFi space.
Axie Infinity presents buy opportunity after AXS price rallies by 990% in 30 days
AXS price has had an excellent 30 days of gains as the game gains popularity in several countries. The tokens are used for trading digitized creatures from Axie Infinity. Although the bull move has already unfolded, the game is set for more popularity as only now the rage is entering into the broader public. Only Brazil, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Venezuela had the most volume representation thus far.
