Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Cardano and SafeMoon – European Wrap 21 July

Shiba Inu price eyes 30% ascent after recent resuscitation
Shiba Inu price is showing signs of life after a massive downtrend. This development is seen across the board, with almost all altcoins resulting from an uptick in Bitcoin price.
Four reasons why Cardano could soon experience 60% sell-off
Due to the choppy nature of the cryptocurrency markets, most altcoins, including ADA, have taken a hit. Despite the sideways movement, some cryptocurrencies have managed to stay afloat. The same cannot be said for Cardano price, which is hovering around a dangerous territory that could make or break its short-to-midterm future.
SafeMoon price nowhere near recovery despite the recent pump
SafeMoon price could recover some ground with the favorable rally that is passing through the cryptocurrency market today. However, unlike some, SafeMoon is still not breaking out of a bearish triangle play on the daily chart, and more downside seems to be in the cards.
Polkadot ready to recover, targeting $17
Polkadot picked up again today after the sell-off of past weeks. Buyers of DOT came in as promised around $10.50. Expect more upside potential as long as the global market sentiment is helping with the right tailwind.
Axie Infinity shows promising upside potential, but watch out for AXS dead-cat bounce
Axie Infinity had difficulty recovering, and it was difficult for buyers to look for an entry as actual solid entry points were quite far off. The pick-up in current global market sentiment has shifted the price action in AXS to the upside.
Bitcoin correlation with major US indices drops, Rothschild Investment triples BTC stash
BTC correlation with major US indexes oscillates around the zero mark, with frequent negative correlation periods. Rothschild Investment tripled their BTC holdings in Q2 2021 as per the latest SEC filing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.