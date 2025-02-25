Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SHIB, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 25 February

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB holders unload 61.5 billion tokens in the last ten days
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is hovering around $0.000013 on Tuesday after dropping nearly 12% the previous day. Supply Distribution data shows that whale wallets have decreased SHIB holdings in the last ten days, while its technical outlook suggests a deeper correction targeting the $0.000010 level.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $90,000, ending its long streak of consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in red, reaching a low of $88,200 during Tuesday’s early Europen trading session and hitting the lowest level since mid-November after falling 4.89% the previous day. This price pullback triggered a wave of liquidation in the crypto market, totaling $1.34 billion, with 367,500 traders wiped out in the past 24 hours. Moreover, after its recent compromise, Bybit loses around $2 billion in BTC from reserves.
Crypto market drops as Trump confirms tariffs on Canada and Mexico
The crypto market plunges after Trump confirms tariffs on Canada and Mexico, triggering massive liquidations and highlighting Bitcoin’s sensitivity to policy.
The crypto market faced a sharp downturn following Donald Trump's tariff confirmation, leading to a significant wave of liquidations. As Bitcoin's price dropped, the market saw nearly a billion dollars wiped out, highlighting how macroeconomic policies are increasingly influencing digital assets.
