Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SafeMoon, Litecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 16 February

Litecoin (LTC) price formed a big bullish candle yesterday as a relief rally sparked by news that Russia will pull back some of its troops from the Ukrainian border took place during European trading hours. This created a massive tailwind that lifted stock markets and cryptocurrencies to solid intraday profits. With some profit-taking today, the rally still looks strong enough to continue and could provide Litecoin bulls with the necessary fuel to break above the red descending trend line dictating the downtrend since December 08.

SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area. Since then, however, some bullish momentum has returned, and bulls now look for an opportunity to take control.

Bitcoin price seems ready for another uptrend as it recovers from its recent pullback. This resurgence of bullish momentum for BTC seems to be seeping into Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.

