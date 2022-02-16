Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets give uptrend another shot

- Bitcoin price is taking another jab at the weekly supply zone, extending from $45,550 to $51,860.
- Ethereum price needs to sustain above the 50-day SMA at $3,070 to restart its uptrend.
- Ripple price eyes a preemptive bull rally as bears fail to crash the altcoin lower.
Bitcoin price seems ready for another uptrend as it recovers from its recent pullback. This resurgence of bullish momentum for BTC seems to be seeping into Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Bitcoin price takes another jab
Bitcoin price rallied 26% and retested the weekly supply zone, ranging from $45,550 to $51,860. This move took a brief timeout on February 2 and set up a demand zone, extending from $36,398 to $38,895.
Although BTC did not retest this barrier, it is attempting another leg-up after a minor retracement for three days. Assuming the bullish momentum continues to pour in, Bitcoin price will take a jab at flipping the weekly supply zone. In such a case, a daily candlestick close above $51,860 will create a higher high and invalidate the bullish thesis.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
In some cases, the uptrend detailed above might occur after a retest of the intermediate demand zone. On the contrary, if Bitcoin price slices through this support area, it will indicate that the bears are in control. This development will also suggest that BTC is likely to continue sliding lower.
Ethereum price clears a crucial hurdle
Ethereum price failed to breach through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on February 9 and 10, but its recovery rally has managed to produce a daily candlestick close above it. This move, while impressive, needs to hold above it to confirm a successful breakout.
Assuming buyers keep Ethereum price above the 50-day SMA at $3,070, it will suggest that the rally will continue heading higher. The 50-day and 200-day SMAs confluence at roughly $3,600 is where the upside is likely capped.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
If Ethereum price fails to hold above the 50-day SMA at $3,070, it will suggest that the downtrend is likely to extend to $2,317 to $2,525 demand zone. While this downtrend might seem bearish, buyers have a chance to come back here. But a daily candlestick close below $2,317 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ripple price eyes continuation bullish outlook
Ripple price rallied 55% between February 3 and 8, setting up a local top at $0.915. Since then, the remittance token has retraced 18% and found support around the 50% retracement level at $0.731.
Like many altcoins, XRP price has bounced off this barrier and triggered a minor uptick. This run-up has the potential to extend the overall gains to $1. This move will allow market makers to collect the liquidity resting above this psychological barrier.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, the rally could restart after a retracement to the daily demand zone, extending from $0.595 to $0.632. This move will allow sidelined buyers to accumulate XRP at a discount, allowing Ripple price to shatter through intermediate barriers and make a run for the $1 psychological barrier.
If XRP price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.595, the bullish thesis will face invalidation, suggesting that Ripple might revisit the $0.518 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally. SHIB is currently retesting this barrier again, hinting at a breakdown.
Solana price to retest $125 if SOL can shatter this supply zone
Solana price experienced a quick run-up over the past two days. While this move was obvious, it failed to set up a higher high on a daily chart. Despite the recent shortcomings, SOL has a chance to prove itself by clearing a crucial hurdle and triggering another rally.
Russian Ministry proposes to legalize and tax Bitcoin mining
Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development has put forward a proposal to allow cryptocurrency mining operations in the country in areas with “sustainable surplus in electricity generation.” It suggests introducing lower fees for setting up mining in specific regions in Russia.
AVAX price prepares for major upswing as Avalanche bulls target $106 next
AVAX price is preparing for a substantial climb as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. Avalanche bulls could be headed for a 20% ascent toward $106 if the token manages to slice above the hurdles ahead. If AVAX slices below $78, the positive outlook will be invalidated.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.