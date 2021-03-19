Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, VeChain and Terra – European Wrap 19 March

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments. XRP price seems primed for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the parallel channel’s lower boundary. Read more...
VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls fearless, aiming for a quick 20% upswing
VeChain price surged almost 15% as it sliced through Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s breakout line at $0.074. Now, VET aims to surge another 20% towards another MRI's breakout line at $0.10. A bearish scenario might come into the picture if the $0.072 barrier gives in to sellers. Read more...
LUNA bulls continue to defy mounting overhead pressure
Terra price shows immense buying pressure that has resulted in a 310% bull rally. During this run-up, LUNA has ignored two “top signals” by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). In case of an upswing, MRI’s breakout line at $22.8 will serve as a stiff resistance barrier. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments. XRP price seems primed for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the parallel channel’s lower boundary.
VET bulls fearless, aiming for a quick 20% upswing
VeChain price surged almost 15% as it sliced through Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s breakout line at $0.074. Now, VET aims to surge another 20% towards another MRI's breakout line at $0.10. A bearish scenario might come into the picture if the $0.072 barrier gives in to sellers.
Morgan Stanley to acquire Korea's largest crypto exchange Bithumb
Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley continues to thrill crypto investors as the new rumor of its negotiation of a deal for acquiring a major stake in Bithumb has been revealed. The oldest bank in the US has invested in the latest funding round of a digital asset custodian.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA bulls continue to defy mounting overhead pressure
Terra price shows immense buying pressure that has resulted in a 310% bull rally. During this run-up, LUNA has ignored two “top signals” by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). In case of an upswing, MRI’s breakout line at $22.8 will serve as a stiff resistance barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.