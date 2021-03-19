Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, VeChain and Terra – European Wrap 19 March

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments. XRP price seems primed for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the parallel channel’s lower boundary. Read more...

VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls fearless, aiming for a quick 20% upswing

VeChain price surged almost 15% as it sliced through Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s breakout line at $0.074. Now, VET aims to surge another 20% towards another MRI's breakout line at $0.10. A bearish scenario might come into the picture if the $0.072 barrier gives in to sellers. Read more...

LUNA bulls continue to defy mounting overhead pressure

Terra price shows immense buying pressure that has resulted in a 310% bull rally. During this run-up, LUNA has ignored two “top signals” by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). In case of an upswing, MRI’s breakout line at $22.8 will serve as a stiff resistance barrier. Read more...