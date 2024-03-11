Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Shiba Inu & Chainlink — Asian Wrap 11 March

Chainlink holders have engaged in accumulating LINK in the past two days. Chainlink’s supply has seen an increase in whale wallets and a decrease in retail investor holdings, likely to catalyze gains in the altcoin.

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price rally in 2024 was followed by a surge in meme coins and AI/ metaverse tokens. Shiba Inu’s rally to 2024 high of $0.00004567 on March 5, followed Bitcoin’s gains and is likely catalyzed by capital rotation from the largest asset by market capitalization.

Automated Market Maker (AMM) is set to debut on the XRPLedger and XRP holders will have the opportunity to provide liquidity to the AMM and earn passive income. Validators provided a clear picture of how XRP holders can earn through the AMM, and explain that simply holding the altcoin does not qualify traders for rewards or additional income.

