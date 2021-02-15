Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC faces just one key resistance level before new high to $280
Litecoin faced a significant sell-off in the past 24 hours, like the rest of the market. Nonetheless, bulls bought most of the dip and aim for new highs as they only face one key resistance level before a massive breakout.
XRP price defends key level and gains strength while buyers aim for $0.90
XRP price has been trading inside a robust uptrend since February 5, gaining new strength and establishing several support levels on the way up. XRP bulls have just defended a key support level and target a significant rebound towards $0.7.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK ready for a jump $40 with no significant barriers ahead
Chainlink price had another massive rally in just three days, jumping by 33% and reaching a new all-time high of $35.7. On February 15, the digital asset suffered a massive sell-off dropping by 20%, but the bulls bought the dip.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls buy the dip, aim for $28 if this key level breaks
Uniswap price was trading around $21 before a massive sell-off that happened within two hours and pushed the digital asset down to $16.84. Bulls managed to buy most of the dip within the next 12 hours.
GRT future is defined by these two crucial levels
The Graph price has seen a massive 190% rally since February 10. However, due to the slowdown of the cryptocurrency market, GRT has consolidated into a bull flag formation awaiting a clear breakout.
EGLD eyes rebound from crucial support following 60% downswing
Elrond is among the biggest losers in the cryptocurrency market. A bearish wave has seen both small and large coins correct from their recent highs. EGLD’s massive upswing ran into a strong barrier at $225, paving the way to a 60% breakdown below $100.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.