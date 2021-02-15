XRP price defends key level and gains strength while buyers aim for $0.90

- XRP price is currently contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset has just defended a key support level and aims for a rebound.
- It seems that investors are interested in XRP again, despite the current lawsuit against Ripple.
XRP price has been trading inside a robust uptrend since February 5, gaining new strength and establishing several support levels on the way up. XRP bulls have just defended a key support level and target a significant rebound towards $0.7.
XRP price can climb towards $0.90 if bullish momentum persists
On the 12-hour chart, XRP price has just defended the key support level of $0.57, which is the lower support trendline of an ascending parallel channel. A rebound from this point can quickly push XRP price towards the upper boundary at $0.7.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
The most critical resistance level is $0.7, the upper trendline. A breakout above this level can easily push XRP price to $0.90 as there are no significant resistance levels on the way up. On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a red ‘8’ candlestick.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
This type of candlestick will usually transform into a buy signal, giving credence to the bullish outlook above. However, XRP price needs to see a significant rebound for any of this to happen.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
Losing the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel at $0.57 and closing below it, would send XRP price down to $0.42, a 25% move calculated by using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
