Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK ready for a jump $40 with no significant barriers ahead

- Chainlink price had a massive sell-off in the past 24 hours hitting $27.5.
- LINK bulls bought the dip pushing the digital asset by 24% within a few hours.
- Large whales have bought a lot of Chainlink coins in the past week.
Chainlink price had another massive rally in just three days, jumping by 33% and reaching a new all-time high of $35.7. On February 15, the digital asset suffered a massive sell-off dropping by 20%, but the bulls bought the dip.
Chainlink price looks bullish as whales continue to accumulate
The number of whales with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 LINK coins ($34,000,000 to $340,000,000) has increased significantly by three in the past week, indicating that large holders believe Chainlink price can surge even higher.
LINK Holders Distribution chart
Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool, the next potential price target on the daily chart seems to be around $43 which is the 127.2% fib level. Higher than that, Chainlink might even reach $52.89 in the long-term, at the 161.8% level.
LINK/USD daily chart
However, on the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ candlestick which is usually followed by a sell signal. Validation of this call could quickly send LINK towards $30 again and even $25 at the 61.8% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC primed for massive bullish impulse to $77,000
Cryptoassets are mostly red following a widespread bearish wave towards the close of the trading session on Sunday. Bitcoin was also caught up in the correction after failing to break the crucial hurdle at $50,000.
Algorand price could slip towards $1 but eyes up potential bounce first
Algorand price had a massive rally towards $1.84 since November 2020 without any significant pullbacks. A key indicator has now presented a sell signal that could quickly push ALGO down to a new low, considering its overextension.
GRT future is defined by these two crucial levels
The Graph price has seen a massive 190% rally since February 10. However, due to the slowdown of the cryptocurrency market, GRT has consolidated into a bull flag formation awaiting a clear breakout.
EGLD eyes rebound from crucial support following 60% downswing
Elrond is among the biggest losers in the cryptocurrency market. A bearish wave has seen both small and large coins correct from their recent highs. EGLD’s massive upswing ran into a strong barrier at $225, paving the way to a 60% breakdown below $100.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.