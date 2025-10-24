TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pi Network & Cryptos – American Wrap 24 October

FXStreet Team

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP advances with bullish weekend in focus 

Ripple (XRP) increases in tandem with the broader cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.45 on Friday. Market participants anticipate volatility following the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed that inflation is rising, but at a slightly slower pace than market forecasts. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes further gains as mainnet migration gains traction

Pi Network (PI) steadies on Friday near the critical 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, after surpassing a local resistance trendline. The breakout move aligns with the announcement of 2.70 million Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, migrating to the mainnet. With optimism surrounding Pi Network, outflows from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) wallets have surpassed 1.17 million PI in the last 24 hours, suggesting a surge in demand. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

FXStreet Team

