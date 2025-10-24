Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pi Network & Cryptos – American Wrap 24 October

Ripple (XRP) increases in tandem with the broader cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.45 on Friday. Market participants anticipate volatility following the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed that inflation is rising, but at a slightly slower pace than market forecasts.

Pi Network (PI) steadies on Friday near the critical 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, after surpassing a local resistance trendline. The breakout move aligns with the announcement of 2.70 million Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, migrating to the mainnet. With optimism surrounding Pi Network, outflows from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) wallets have surpassed 1.17 million PI in the last 24 hours, suggesting a surge in demand.