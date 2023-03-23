Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Optimism & Arbitrum — Asian Wrap 23 March

This is how XRP whales and the Ripple community set the altcoin up for a 20% rally
XRP price took the entire crypto market by surprise after the massive spike observed on March 19. The single-day increase was the biggest rise noted by the altcoin since September 2022, which set investors scrambling as they tried to make the most of it.
Optimism Price Forecast: Could the Arbitrum airdrop send OP 12% south as market rival makes headlines?
Optimism price (OP) has been moving horizontally within a fixed supplier congestion zone and could break out soon. The expected trajectory for OP comes amid an alt season with rival Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token Arbitrum holding its airdrop event. If event-related hype stirs things in the OP market, the altcoin could finally make the much-awaited run.
Here is what you can expect from Arbitrum price after major exchanges list ARB
Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, and Huobi crypto exchanges, among others, have confirmed plans to list Arbitrum ARB token ahead of Thursday's airdrop. After the airdrop, users will be able to trade ARB/BTC and ARB/USDT pairs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Optimism price (OP) has been moving horizontally within a fixed supplier congestion zone and could break out soon. The expected trajectory for OP comes amid an alt season with rival Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token Arbitrum holding its airdrop event.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.