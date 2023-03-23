FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Optimism & Arbitrum — Asian Wrap 23 March

This is how XRP whales and the Ripple community set the altcoin up for a 20% rally

XRP price took the entire crypto market by surprise after the massive spike observed on March 19. The single-day increase was the biggest rise noted by the altcoin since September 2022, which set investors scrambling as they tried to make the most of it.

Optimism Price Forecast: Could the Arbitrum airdrop send OP 12% south as market rival makes headlines?

Optimism price (OP) has been moving horizontally within a fixed supplier congestion zone and could break out soon. The expected trajectory for OP comes amid an alt season with rival Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token Arbitrum holding its airdrop event. If event-related hype stirs things in the OP market, the altcoin could finally make the much-awaited run.

Here is what you can expect from Arbitrum price after major exchanges list ARB

Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, and Huobi crypto exchanges, among others, have confirmed plans to list Arbitrum ARB token ahead of Thursday's airdrop. After the airdrop, users will be able to trade ARB/BTC and ARB/USDT pairs. 

SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws

SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws

The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder

Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder

US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge. 

Read full analysis

