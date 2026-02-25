Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Monero & Crypto – European Wrap 25 February

Ripple (XRP) edges up above $1.38 at the time of writing on Wednesday as crypto prices generally recover from tariff-triggered doldrums. The remittance token is up over 5% from the weekly low of $1.31, reflecting growing interest among institutional investors.

Still, the token's upside appears limited below the immediate resistance at $1.40, reflecting persistent risk-off sentiment amid waning retail demand.

Monero (XMR) stages a recovery with 5% gains at press time on Wednesday, extending the 4% rebound from the $300 mark. The privacy coin rebuilds bullish conviction as the Open Interest and interest of large wallet investors, commonly called whales, are rising. Technically, XMR could extend its recovery toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $375.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are gaining traction at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid persistent market doldrums. The Crypto King is up over 2% intraday, trading above $65,000 from the day’s opening of $64,058. Bitcoin tested support at $62,500 on Tuesday, as investors delicately navigated fresh tariff uncertainty.