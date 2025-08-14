Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Memecoins & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 August

XRP price flash sell-off tests $3 amid fresh US inflation concerns
Ripple (XRP) is facing a spike in volatility on Thursday that is impacting most major cryptocurrencies. The international money transfer token is down nearly 5%, trading at $3.11 at the time of writing.
Top 3 meme coins to watch for portfolio recovery after inflation sell-off
The cryptocurrency market faced a sudden volatility surge on Thursday, reflecting the change in sentiment following the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) earlier in the day. Bitcoin (BTC) led the flash sell-off, testing support at around $117,000 after hitting a new record high of $124,474.
Bitcoin outlook: Falls sharply from new record high but larger bulls are still firmly in play
BTCUSD collapsed on Thursday (down around 5% into mid US session) after hitting new record high (124500) in Asia.
