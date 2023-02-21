Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, GMX and Cardano – European Wrap 21 February

Ripple Price Prediction: With some delay, XRP could print 25% gain in bullish climate
Ripple (XRP) price is increasing while US participants enjoy their additional day off. Markets seem to enjoy some risk on tone with cryptocurrencies on the front foot. Expect to see substantial buying into this week as bulls will want to take another stab at $0.42 breaking to the upside.
What do institutional giants know about GMX: Do Amber Group and Arca expect a 20% rally?
GMX, the native token of a decentralized exchange by the same name, yielded double-digit gains for holders over the past week.
Whale activity opens window of opportunity for traders in Cardano, HEX and the Sandbox
Large wallet investors on Cardano, HEX and the Sandbox increased their activity recently. Experts believe this could trigger a trend reversal in the altcoins, in the short-term.
Dogecoin price could crash by 14% if the bulls do not pull DOGE up to this level
Dogecoin price seems to be continuing its streak of underwhelming recovery as the altcoin is struggling to breach a two-week barrier. Going forward, the altcoin is expected to slide further as the bullish cues do not appear to have any effect on DOGE.
Here’s what to expect from LUNC after Luna Classic community failed to meet burn target
Luna Classic went through a successful blockchain upgrade on February 15. While developers were busy with a smooth transition to the updated version of the project, the community failed to meet the LUNC burn target.
Cardano price has ADA bulls on edge as an upside breakout trade is set to materialize
Cardano (ADA) price has seen bulls actively buying into the price action. With the Relative Strength Index flatlining, an equilibrium between bears and bulls has been found, as ADA resides in the middle of the current range.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.