Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & BNB – American Wrap 25 July

XRP price edges lower amid 44% slump in active addresses, shrinking funding rates
Ripple (XRP) price displays an upside-heavy outlook on Friday, following three consecutive days of declines. Investors appear to be inclined bearishly, indicating risk-off sentiment after XRP surged, hitting a new record high of $3.66 on July 18.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Elliott Wave: Forecasting the rally from equal legs zone
In this technical article, we are going to present Elliott Wave charts of Ethereum ETHUSD. As our members know, ETHUSD has been showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the 2,118.6 low, pointing to further strength ahead. We have been calling for a rally in ETHUSD since the beginning of July, based on the higher high bullish sequences the crypto was forming. Recently we got an intraday pullback labeled wave ((iv)), which landed right in the equal‑legs zone. In the following section, we’ll explain our Elliott Wave count and present the target area for wave ((v))
BNB Price Forecast: BNB down 5% from peak as Windtree Therapeutics plans $520 million treasury
BNB (BNB) price is down slightly to trade at $771 on Friday, after correcting from its new record high of $809, reached on Wednesday. The Binance exchange native token is up nearly 20% in July, amid relatively overheated market conditions and institutional adoption.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB down 5% from peak as Windtree Therapeutics plans $520 million treasury
BNB price is down slightly to trade at $771 on Friday, after correcting from its new record high of $809, reached on Wednesday. The Binance exchange native token is up nearly 20% in July, amid relatively overheated market conditions and institutional adoption.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin declines amid de-risking sentiment, Ethereum and XRP hold key support
Bitcoin sweeps through liquidity around $115,000 level, amid profit-taking and risk-off sentiment. Ethereum rebounds from range low support above $3,500 amid steady ETF inflow.
Ethena eyes 20% gains amid Arthur Hayes 2 million ENA grab, Anchorage Digital deal, new apps
Ethena edges higher by over 20% on Friday as it bounces off a crucial support floor to extend the prevailing bullish run. Arthur Hayes acquires 2.16 million ENA tokens amid Ethena’s partnership with Anchorage Digital to achieve GENIUS Act compliance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin price is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, a decisive close below to indicate further decline ahead. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs show early signs of investor pullback, recording a mild weekly outflow of $58.64 million by Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.