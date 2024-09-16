Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Avalanche — Asian Wrap 16 September

XRP re-listing on Robinhood could fuel double-digit price rally, push XRP to $0.66
Ripple (XRP) is back on the commission-free exchange Robinhood per the official website of the platform. Users can currently watch XRP price chart, the altcoin is yet to be listed for trading.
Ethereum back in spotlight as crypto traders show interest in Ether
Ethereum has traded in a range between $2,000 and $4,000 level throughout 2024. The second largest altcoin is yet to observe gains in response to institutional demand from the Spot Ethereum ETF.
Avalanche eyes $30 target, AVAX could rally 20% for this reason
Avalanche (AVAX) has noted a decline in the profitability of active addresses and overall wallet addresses holding AVAX, per IntoTheBlock data. Combined with bullish technical indicators, this supports a thesis for potential gains in the DeFi token.
