Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Enjin & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 30 Apr

XRP price fortifies rebound while rumors of a Ripple IPO surface
XRP price sketching a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the intra-day charts. All key moving averages remain in uptrends, supporting rebound continuity. Ripple investor endorses rumors of Ripple going public after SEC case resolution.
Enjin Coin price rally secures foothold while ENJ calmly consolidates
Enjin price strength has made ENJ one of the more notable cryptocurrencies since April 23, registering a 75% gain from the absolute low and, more importantly, installing it in a stronger position to attack the all-time high in the coming weeks.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar technicals converge for a 30% decline
XLM price activated a head-and-shoulders top pattern on April 22. Weekly MACD readying to trigger sell signal. Upside potential blocked by the 361.8% Fibonacci extension of 2019-2020 bear market. XLM price is attempting to recover the 43% decline, but the weekly technicals converge with a bearish bias, recommending a patient approach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin loses dominance as altcoins gain traction
The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks. Ethereum is slowly outperforming Bitcoin as the flagship cryptocurrency remains quite stable.
Litecoin aims for a new leg up but whales are selling
Litecoin price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours after a breakout from a key pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. However, the number of large holders of LTC has significantly decreased over the last week, indicating that whales are taking profits from their positions.
Ripple signals 35% breakout
XRP price shows a potential inverse head-and-shoulders in play, suggesting massive gains on the horizon. A decisive close above the neckline at $1.46 projects a 35% upswing to $1.98.
VeChain announces $1 million grant as VET price eyes comeback
VeChain Foundation unveiled a massive grant program to further its real-world adoption and impact. VET price has recently tapped a demand zone and looks ready for blast-off.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.