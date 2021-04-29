Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Enjin & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 30 Apr

XRP price fortifies rebound while rumors of a Ripple IPO surface

XRP price sketching a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the intra-day charts. All key moving averages remain in uptrends, supporting rebound continuity. Ripple investor endorses rumors of Ripple going public after SEC case resolution.

Enjin Coin price rally secures foothold while ENJ calmly consolidates

Enjin price strength has made ENJ one of the more notable cryptocurrencies since April 23, registering a 75% gain from the absolute low and, more importantly, installing it in a stronger position to attack the all-time high in the coming weeks.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar technicals converge for a 30% decline

XLM price activated a head-and-shoulders top pattern on April 22. Weekly MACD readying to trigger sell signal. Upside potential blocked by the 361.8% Fibonacci extension of 2019-2020 bear market. XLM price is attempting to recover the 43% decline, but the weekly technicals converge with a bearish bias, recommending a patient approach.