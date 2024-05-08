SEC vs Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51
Ripple (XRP) dipped to $0.51 low on Wednesday, erasing its gains from earlier this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is now public, in its redacted version. Ripple and the SEC have completed their filings and brought supporting evidence, the lawsuit moves to the next phase where related parties file omnibus letter motions.
Persisting pressure on crypto
The crypto market has lost 2% of its capitalisation over the last 24 hours to $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin is losing 1.8%, Ethereum - 1.7%. Among the top altcoins, Solana is experiencing the biggest decline of 4%, while BNB has lost the least, just 0.5%.
FET suffers 2% decline as whales deposit Fetch.AI tokens to exchanges
Fetch.AI (FET) token will be the reserve currency of the Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), a merge of three Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects: Fetch.AI, Ocean protocol and SingularityNET. The Fetch Foundation minted additional tokens to meet the needs of the ASI alliance.
