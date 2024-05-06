Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Render, Dogecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 06 May

Render Price Prediction: RNDR could hit $10 after successful breakout with ecosystem’s LD token launchpad
Render (RNDR) price is trading with a bullish bias, boasting higher highs, with the AI crypto coin not only outperforming its sector peers, but also doing better than most altcoins in the broader cryptocurrency space.
Tesla updates payment methods to include DOGE, Dogecoin price rises 6%
Tesla Inc., Elon Musk’s American multinational automotive and clean energy company headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the latest catalyst for Dogecoin (DOGE) price rally.
Over $175 million in total liquidations as Bitcoin price reclaims $64K
Bitcoin (BTC) price shattered the $64,000 threshold on Saturday, May 4, recording an intra-day high of $64,540 as of 11:30 a.m. GMT. Trading volume is up by over 15% despite expected weekend lull when traders take time off.
Bitcoin Cash could become a Cardano partnerchain as 66% of 11.3K voters say “Aye”
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed integration of Bitcoin Cash into a Cardano Partnerchain. 65% of 11,340 voters voted in favor of, to the contrary “No”, meaning “Ayes” have it, but this is pending confirmation.
Sui daily transactions reach 41 million, overtakes Solana with SUI price primed for recovery
Sui (SUI) price has dipped 3 % in the past 24 hours and remains down 15% in the last week. However, other metrics suggest something could be at play in the Sui ecosystem as daily transactions skyrocket.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.