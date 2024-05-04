- Bitcoin price has breached $64,000 threshold as trading volume rises by over 15%.
- Total liquidations went passed $175 million as more than $150 million shorts were blown out of water.
- Binance saw most liquidations with largest single liquidation order being $5.09 million for ETH/USDT trading pair.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shattered the $64,000 threshold on Saturday, May 4, recording an intra-day high of $64,540 as of 11:30 a.m. GMT. Trading volume is up by over 15% despite expected weekend lull when traders take time off.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: US ETFs drive demand, shape and accelerate BTC price action
Millions in liquidations as Bitcoin price reclaims $64,000
In the aftermath of Bitcoin price shattering the $64,000 threshold, over $175 million in total liquidations was recorded in the cryptocurrency market. Out of these, $150.10 million comprise short positions while over $25 million longs were rekt.
Total liquidations
Binance exchange, the largest platform by trading volume metrics recorded the most liquidations at $72.57 million, followed by OKX at $61.59 million. The largest single liquidation order was witnessed on Binance, where up to $5.09 million went down the drain for the Ethereum trading pair against Tether (USDT) stablecoin.
Interestingly, the move saw Bitcoin price break above month-long trendline that acted as resistance. With the breakout pending confirmation, traders looking to long BTC should exercise caution because of expected weekend volatility.
Let’s see if King #Bitcoin can continue UP☝— Dominic Frei (Freistyle Bali Crypto) (@Freistyle_Bali) May 4, 2024
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is trading for $63,781.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto traders brace for short-term volatility with $2.4 billion options expiry on Friday
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market looks bullish on Friday, according to data from intelligence tracker Greeks.live. The firm said it has identified two Bitcoin calls that show an underlying bullish sentiment among market participants.
XRP recovers from week-long decline following Ripple’s response to SEC motion
Ripple filed a letter to the court to support its April 22 motion to strike new expert materials. The legal clash concerns whether SEC accountant Andrea Fox's testimony should be treated as a summary or expert witness.
Lido adds 4% gains as protocol rolls out first step towards decentralization
Lido takes the first batch of simple DVT validators to live, a step taken to decentralize the protocol. Lido leveraged technology to expand the protocol to multiple node operators, inviting both solo and community stakers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.