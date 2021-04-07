Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT needs to hold critical level to avoid slipping

- Polkadot price is trading right above an important support level on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset has been under consolidation for the past three days.
- There is not a lot of resistance on the way up for DOT bulls.
Polkadot established an all-time high at $46.8 on April 3 and has experienced a healthy correction since then, down to $40.66. The digital asset is trying to form a local bottom to see a new high in the short term.
Polkadot price must defend the 50 SMA support level
On the 4-hour chart, Polkadot has established a robust support level around $40.7, which also coincides with the 50 SMA. Losing this significant support point will quickly drive Polkadot price down to $39.4, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci level.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
If this level is lost, DOT can fall as low as $37.13 at the 50% Fib level as the support below is relatively weak given the magnitude of the rally towards the all-time high.
On the flip side, defending the support level at $40.7 should push Polkadot price towards $42.7 at the 78.6% Fibonacci level. There is not a lot of resistance towards the all-time high at $46.8, which means bulls can drive DOT towards this level eventually.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
