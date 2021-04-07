Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH could plummet to $550 as selling pressure mounts

- Bitcoin Cash price faces significant selling pressure as key indicator has just presented a sell signal.
- Several on-chain metrics also indicate that BCH is poised for a correction.
- BCH bulls must hold a key support level in the short term.
The Bitcoin Cash price had a significant rally in the past four days, gaining about 33% in value. BCH experienced a correction down to $620, and several indicators show that it could slip even further.
Bitcoin Cash price on verge of harder correction
On the 9-hour chart, BCH bulls are trying to defend the $640 support level, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal in the form of a red arrow pointing downward.
BCH/USD 9-hour chart
The past few signals were confirmed and validated, which add credence to the most recent one. Losing the $640 support level could drive the Bitcoin Cash price down to $600.
BCH MVRV (30d) chart
The MVRV (30d) chart, which shows the average profit or loss of BCH holders' tokens that moved in the last 30 days, is slowly climbing into the danger zone above 20%. This is usually a strong indicator of upcoming corrections.
BCH IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows weak support below $600, which means that a breakdown below this point would drive BCH toward $548, the next significant support point where 122,000 addresses purchased over 600,000 BCH coins.
The IOMAP model also shows a robust resistance area between $640 and $657. A breakout above $657 would invalidate the sell signal on the 9-hour chart and could quickly push Bitcoin Cash toward $700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
