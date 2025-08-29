Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Tokens & Cryptos – American Wrap 29 August

Pi Network's bullish sentiment surges with ETP debut, but token unlock poses risks
Pi Network (PI) takes a breather on Friday, following a 5% rise on Thursday, to bounce back from its all-time low levels. The launch of a PI-focused Exchange Traded Product (ETP) fuels the possibility of a bullish rebound underpinned by the RSI divergence. However, 159.5 million tokens are scheduled to unlock in September, which could boost the supply pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP steadies after recent sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady around their key support levels on Friday after correcting by nearly 2%, 7%, and 3%, respectively, so far this week. Buyers stepping in at these key support levels could hint at potential recovery for the top three cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Gainers: Pyth Network rallies with live US GDP data on-chain, Pump.fun, and POL follow
Pyth Network (PYTH), Pump.fun (PUMP) and POL (POL) gained over 99% on Thursday, fueled by the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data integration. Pump. Fun and POL follow the gains underpinned by buyback programs and the demands of the on-chain Philippine national budget, respectively.
CFTC guideline invites foreign exchanges under FBOT framework
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a Staff Letter on Thursday clarifying that foreign exchanges, including crypto-focused entities, can begin offering their products to US residents under its foreign board of trade (FBOT) registration framework.
Bitcoin crashes to $110k on whale dump as stagflation fears mount
Bitcoin entered the week with fragile footing — and it didn’t take much to spark panic. A whale offloaded nearly 24,000 BTC (~$2.7 billion), causing Bitcoin to collapse from $117,400 to as low as $110,000 in a matter of hours. This move erased more than $550 million in leveraged longs, exposing just how vulnerable liquidity remains when large players strike.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
