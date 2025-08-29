- Pi Network ranked among assets with the strongest bullish sentiment on Friday.
- Nordic exchange Valour launches eight different ETPs, including Pi Network.
- Pi Network braces for 159.5 million token unlock in September.
Pi Network (PI) takes a breather on Friday, following a 5% rise on Thursday, to bounce back from its all-time low levels. The launch of a PI-focused Exchange Traded Product (ETP) fuels the possibility of a bullish rebound underpinned by the RSI divergence. However, 159.5 million tokens are scheduled to unlock in September, which could boost the supply pressure.
The first-ever Pi Network ETP launch
Valour, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) listed DeFi Technologies, announced the launch of eight new crypto-focused ETPs. Capturing the attention of Pi Network users, commonly referred to as Pioneers, was the Pi-focused ETP, Valour Pi (PI) Swedish Krona (SEK) ETP.
Pi Network’s bullish sentiment is on the rise with the launch of the first-ever ETP. CoinMarketCap ranks Pi Network among the top 10 crypto assets with the strongest bullish sentiment over the last 24 hours, with an 87.7% bullishness rating.
Most bullish sentiment crypto projects. Source: CoinMarketCap
Supply dump risks amid September token unlock
PiScan data shows nearly 159.5 million PI tokens will be released into circulation in September through daily unlocks. This massive token unlock could increase the overhead supply pressure on PI, risking further losses.
Pi token unlock. Source: PiScan
However, the launch of the recent Linux version of Pi Node and the Pi ETP has increased confidence, which could decrease the supply dump chances.
Pi Network eyes a leg higher in the falling channel pattern
Pi Network trades at $0.3578 at press time on Friday, having risen from an intraday low of $0.3521. The short-term rise increases the possibility of a bullish extension to the 5% rise from Thursday, which would mark an upcycle within the falling channel pattern on the daily chart.
A potential uptrend continuation in Pi coin could target the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.4096.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart suggest a steady rise in a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches 44, indicating a slow rise from the oversold region, which suggests enduring growth in buying power.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) diverges from its signal line to avoid a cross below. This indicates a revival in bullish momentum.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if Pi slips under the $0.3442 level, marked by the August 5 close, it could test the all-time low of $0.3220 from August 1.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP steadies after recent sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady around their key support levels on Friday after correcting by nearly 2%, 7%, and 3%, respectively, so far this week. Buyers stepping in at these key support levels could hint at potential recovery for the top three cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Gainers: Pyth Network rallies with live US GDP data on-chain, Pump.fun, and POL follow
Pyth Network (PYTH), Pump.fun (PUMP) and POL (POL) gained over 99% on Thursday, fueled by the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data integration. Pump. Fun and POL follow the gains underpinned by buyback programs and the demands of the on-chain Philippine national budget, respectively.
CFTC guideline invites foreign exchanges under FBOT framework
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a Staff Letter on Thursday clarifying that foreign exchanges, including crypto-focused entities, can begin offering their products to US residents under its foreign board of trade (FBOT) registration framework.
Bitcoin crashes to $110k on whale dump as stagflation fears mount
Bitcoin entered the week with fragile footing — and it didn’t take much to spark panic. A whale offloaded nearly 24,000 BTC (~$2.7 billion), causing Bitcoin to collapse from $117,400 to as low as $110,000 in a matter of hours. This move erased more than $550 million in leveraged longs, exposing just how vulnerable liquidity remains when large players strike.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.