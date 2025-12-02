Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, AB & Ripple — Asian Wrap 02 December
Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range. However, a persistent demand from large-wallet investors, popularly known as whales, flags the range as a potential accumulation zone, suggesting an upside breakout. Although the whales remain interested, the technical outlook for PI remains mixed, with momentum indicators flashing neutral to bearish signals.
Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off
AB edges lower by nearly 6% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 7% drop from the previous day. With the fifth consecutive bearish candle, the declining trend threatens the $0.005000 psychological support. If AB drops below $0.005000 with a decisive daily close, it could pressure the $0.004300 and $0.003800 support levels marked by the lows of May 29 and May 25, respectively.
XRP dives 5% despite Ripple's new license to expand crypto payments in Singapore
Ripple has received new regulatory clearance from the MAS to expand the range of services it can provide under its Major Payment Institution license, according to a statement on Monday. The approval strengthens Ripple's ability to scale its regulated cross-border payments business in Singapore, a market the company views as a core hub for its Asia-Pacific operations.
