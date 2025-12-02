Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, AB & Ripple — Asian Wrap 02 December

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range. However, a persistent demand from large-wallet investors, popularly known as whales, flags the range as a potential accumulation zone, suggesting an upside breakout. Although the whales remain interested, the technical outlook for PI remains mixed, with momentum indicators flashing neutral to bearish signals.

AB edges lower by nearly 6% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 7% drop from the previous day. With the fifth consecutive bearish candle, the declining trend threatens the $0.005000 psychological support. If AB drops below $0.005000 with a decisive daily close, it could pressure the $0.004300 and $0.003800 support levels marked by the lows of May 29 and May 25, respectively.